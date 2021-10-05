L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $218.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.