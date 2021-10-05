La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.99

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.97. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

