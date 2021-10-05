Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,000. Visa accounts for approximately 10.4% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $230.03. The company has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

