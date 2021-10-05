Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce sales of $132.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $547.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Landec has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Landec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.