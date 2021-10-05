Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 5.7%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 66,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 126,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $831,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth $213,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

