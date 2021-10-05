LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €79.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €57.72 ($67.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.28.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

