LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €79.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.29 ($83.87).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €57.72 ($67.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.35 and a 200-day moving average of €61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

