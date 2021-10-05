Lars B. Abrahmsen Sells 50,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 1,581,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
