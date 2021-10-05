Lars B. Abrahmsen Sells 50,000 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 1,581,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

