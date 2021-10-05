Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently:

9/28/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

9/16/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

9/14/2021 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 470,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $45,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

