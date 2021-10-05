Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Down 3.1%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 2,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,011,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

