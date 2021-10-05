Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 328,975 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of PagSeguro Digital worth $69,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

