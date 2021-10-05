Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,747 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $4,157,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $614.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

