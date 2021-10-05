Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 81,179 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $76,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

