Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 49,613 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of United Therapeutics worth $63,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

