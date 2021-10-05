Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of MKS Instruments worth $65,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

