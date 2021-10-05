Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Cactus worth $72,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Cactus by 12.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

WHD stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

