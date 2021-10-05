Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $56,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

