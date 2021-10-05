Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,004,318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of J2 Global worth $47,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

