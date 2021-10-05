Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 244,138 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

