Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

