Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.74% of PGT Innovations worth $51,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

