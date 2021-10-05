Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $49.77 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Curtiss-Wright worth $49,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $31,897,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 51.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 191,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 969.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

