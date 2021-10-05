Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Pegasystems worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.75 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

