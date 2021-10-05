Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $77.26 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,851 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $77,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Finally, Corvex Management LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

