Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 155,044 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

