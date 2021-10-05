Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,549 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equinor ASA worth $64,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $441,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

