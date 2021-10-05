Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $70,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

MRK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

