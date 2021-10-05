Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,229 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 8.46% of The India Fund worth $50,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $23.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.