Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 116,094 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Allstate worth $51,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

