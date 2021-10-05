Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 64,953 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Henry Schein worth $51,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

