Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.03% of Lear worth $317,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

