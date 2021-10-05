Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 110,590 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $77,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.38 and its 200 day moving average is $368.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

