Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,688,642 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.75% of Annaly Capital Management worth $95,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

