Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Iron Mountain worth $79,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

