Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.71% of Universal Health Services worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

UHS opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

