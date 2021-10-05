Legal & General Group Plc Has $86.41 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.80% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $86,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.