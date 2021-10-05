Legal & General Group Plc Has $91.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of FOX worth $91,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

