Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,993,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Fidelity National Financial worth $86,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 129.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 161,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 486,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 146,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

