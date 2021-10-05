Legal & General Group Plc Sells 479,939 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.53% of Elanco Animal Health worth $86,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.