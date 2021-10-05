Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,161. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after buying an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,856,000.

