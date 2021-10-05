LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Up 6.1%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 9,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,373,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 317,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.