Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.94

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.94 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 198172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

