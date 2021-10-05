LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXXGF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.38. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.28 and a 12-month high of 1.22.

Get LexaGene alerts:

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.