LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LXXGF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.38. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.28 and a 12-month high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.