LHT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $154,265.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

