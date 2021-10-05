Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 139,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,370,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -169.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

