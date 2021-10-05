Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Libbey shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 245,407 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Libbey stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Libbey at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

