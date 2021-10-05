Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 77,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

LBRT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,168. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.