Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Life Storage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

NYSE:LSI opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

