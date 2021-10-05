LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 3.6%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,259,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

