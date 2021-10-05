Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.7 days.

LKREF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

